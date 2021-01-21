Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.02

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 162964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qell Acquisition stock. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Tuttle Tactical Management owned about 0.08% of Qell Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Qell Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.