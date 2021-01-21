QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,963,124.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,947,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after acquiring an additional 190,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 69,023 shares during the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

