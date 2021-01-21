Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 75,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,011.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

NYSE DGX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,006. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.