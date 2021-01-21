Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Boosted by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises approximately 3.1% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12,821.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $127.36 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total value of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

