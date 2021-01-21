QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $295,167.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,358.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,769,811. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. Research analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QNST shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

