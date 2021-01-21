Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $127.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

RL has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL opened at $106.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at $34,866,607.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.