Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.23). Ranger Energy Services posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on RNGR. Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 15,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,382. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $75.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.