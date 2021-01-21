Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

RTLR stock opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

