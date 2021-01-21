Ravencoin (RVN) Hits Market Cap of $130.65 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $130.65 million and approximately $14.88 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00123375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,959,115,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.

