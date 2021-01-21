Raymond James Boosts Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$12.25

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.78.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$10.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

