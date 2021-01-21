Raymond James Boosts Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$12.25

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) (TSE:MTL) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$12.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTL. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.78.
Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) stock opened at C$10.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11. Mullen Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.84.
About Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO)
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
