Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $207,000 Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $115.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.22.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rowe upped their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.41.

FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

