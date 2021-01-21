Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $204,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.75. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

