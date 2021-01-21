REAL (REAL) Price Hits $0.0548 on Top Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, REAL has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One REAL token can currently be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $551,506.64 and $4,387.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00061489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00545577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.70 or 0.03933140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016396 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012996 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL is a token. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

