Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.59 million and a P/E ratio of -42.50.

About Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) (CVE:RMK)

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Captain Cook Salt project covering 190 claims and 4,750 hectares in the Bay St.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Moon Resources Inc. (RMK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.