Refereum Price Down 36.4% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 38% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $12.78 million and $464.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00061710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00537433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.63 or 0.03862390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016405 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

RFR is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.