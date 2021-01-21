REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

RGNX stock opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. The company’s revenue was up 572.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $210,042.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,499.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,559 shares of company stock worth $6,309,647 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

