Regions Financial (RF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.57.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.