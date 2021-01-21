Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $56.28 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.66). Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $80,577,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

