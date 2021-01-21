Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (RNO.PA) (EPA:RNO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €35.09 ($41.28).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Renault SA (RNO.PA) alerts:

Shares of Renault SA (RNO.PA) stock traded up €0.63 ($0.74) during trading on Friday, hitting €34.82 ($40.96). 1,323,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €35.82 and its 200 day moving average is €27.23. Renault SA has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA (RNO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.