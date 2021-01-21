Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.04

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.04 and traded as high as $6.32. Renren shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 40,331 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10.

About Renren (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

