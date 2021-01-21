Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) (LON:RTO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 498.60 ($6.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) alerts:

LON:RTO opened at GBX 524.20 ($6.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 515.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 530.63. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52-week low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 39.94.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial plc (RTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.