Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
RPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.
RPAY opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $28.42.
In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Repay by 349.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 104,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Repay during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Repay by 389.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 57.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Repay by 197.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.