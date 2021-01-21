Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

RPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

RPAY opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Repay has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares in the company, valued at $966,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,739.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Repay by 349.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 104,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Repay during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Repay by 389.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,625,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 57.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,012,000 after purchasing an additional 833,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Repay by 197.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

