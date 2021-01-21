Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DIN. Raymond James raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $104.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.43. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.98 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

