Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Shift4 Payments, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Shift4 Payments in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shift4 Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FOUR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Shares of FOUR opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $76.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 97.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,921 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,597,000 after purchasing an additional 945,524 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $39,261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 35.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 279,277 shares in the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.