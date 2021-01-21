Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

NYSE WFC opened at $32.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,051,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 225,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 114,838 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $12,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

