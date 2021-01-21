Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Health Investors (NHI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) recently:
- 1/14/2021 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
- 1/13/2021 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.
- 1/12/2021 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “
- 1/7/2021 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/14/2020 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.
- 12/2/2020 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
NHI traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,344. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.