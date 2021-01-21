Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Health Investors (NHI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) recently:

1/14/2021 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

1/13/2021 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

1/12/2021 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

1/7/2021 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

12/2/2020 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NHI traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,344. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Adams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

