Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.57.

NYSE:QSR opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,968.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after buying an additional 928,495 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 185,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 30,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,330,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 871,227 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

