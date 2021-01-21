Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Revain has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a market cap of $992.90 million and $6.81 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00530078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,318.59 or 0.03841063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016444 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012919 BTC.

About Revain

Revain (CRYPTO:REV) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

