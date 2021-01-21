Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RVNC. Mizuho lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $235,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

