RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $650.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $525.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.
Shares of RH opened at $502.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 23,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $128,214,000.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
