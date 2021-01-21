RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $650.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $525.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen increased their price target on RH from $435.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $476.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Shares of RH opened at $502.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.02.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $844.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.64 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 23,375.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $128,214,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

