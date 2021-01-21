Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ RBKB opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.09% of Rhinebeck Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

