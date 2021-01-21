Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ RBKB opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.34.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 10.54%.
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.