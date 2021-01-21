Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 949 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

