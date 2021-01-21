Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 908 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.07.

SLB opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.31.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

