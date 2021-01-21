Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,928,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,957 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,318,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,099,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,579 shares of company stock worth $24,047,533. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $54.88. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

