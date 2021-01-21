Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Aegon were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Aegon by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aegon by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Aegon by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the period.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Aegon has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.37.

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

