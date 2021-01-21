Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $288,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASR. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,210 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 363,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASR. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $162.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.24. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $82.08 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

