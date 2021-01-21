Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,569,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,213 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,434,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,898,000 after purchasing an additional 87,602 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 928,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.