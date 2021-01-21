Rocket Pool Tops 1-Day Volume of $948,212.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00010171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $948,212.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00530942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00041946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.91 or 0.03930830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016754 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

