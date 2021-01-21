Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko Purchases 85,000 Shares

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) (CVE:RKR) Director John Martin Mirko acquired 85,000 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,394 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,806.08.

John Martin Mirko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, John Martin Mirko acquired 45,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,602.50.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Martin Mirko purchased 24,500 shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,370.00.

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (RKR.V) stock opened at C$0.57 on Thursday. Rokmaster Resources Corp. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$54.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

