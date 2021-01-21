Rosenblatt Securities Increases Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $390.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.59.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $331.41 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $109.18 and a fifty-two week high of $370.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

