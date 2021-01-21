Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) a $225.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been assigned a $225.00 price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $262.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.84. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $309.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

