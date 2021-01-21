Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $85.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.12.

NET opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $3,819,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,151,820 shares of company stock worth $79,930,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 153,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

