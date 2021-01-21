Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.26.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.