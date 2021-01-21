Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. 2,407,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,642. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $133.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

