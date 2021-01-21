Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,780 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,847.09 ($24.13).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,404.60 ($18.35) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a one year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a one year high of GBX 2,251 ($29.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,342.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,144.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.06 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99). Also, insider Ann Godbehere bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

