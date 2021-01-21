RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $91.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,829. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 416.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at $92,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

