Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.07

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.07 and traded as high as $14.71. Ryerson shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 162,631 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ryerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $567.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $831.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 160,215 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 70.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 205.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 36,183 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 95.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,010 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Company Profile (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

