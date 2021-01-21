S4FE (S4F) Price Tops $0.0098

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. S4FE has a total market cap of $8.81 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00061143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00542936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.01 or 0.03935515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016198 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012954 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

S4FE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

