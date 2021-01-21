Sabal Trust CO Buys Shares of 10,927 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock opened at $17.83 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

