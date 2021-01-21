Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. 5,496,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,665. Sabre has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.10). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $278.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 49.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 16,533.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,136,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 657.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sabre by 78.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sabre by 114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,764,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,342,000 after buying an additional 2,005,120 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

